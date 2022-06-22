Stateside: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Today on Stateside, Craig Mauger, of The Detroit News, joined to recap recent testimony given at the January 6 committee hearing by Michigan officials and what it may reveal about Michigan’s role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the events leading up to it. Then, Karen Bouffard, also of The Detroit News, provided the latest information about new COVID-19 vaccines approved for children under five years old and what Michigan parents should know. Plus, Friends of the Porkies chairwoman Sally Berman dished on newly installed viewing stations that aim to provide colorful viewing opportunities for colorblind individuals visiting the Porcupine Mountains. To wrap up, Traverse City Record Eagle journalist Sierra Clark discussed the time she spent reporting on the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School, as well as her experience discovering her family’s own history with the residential school.

