Stateside: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Stateside regular Rick Pluta stopped by and discussed the United States Supreme Court decision about public funding for private schools in Maine and what that means for Michigan’s constitutional amendment banning public funding for private schools.

After that, we visited with Cyrah Dardis, a Detroit-based artist who is making art for the community she would like to see in the future.

To finish the show, we talked to the nephew of Taffy Abel, the Sault Ste. Marie native of Chippewa descent who kept his heritage a secret while he competed for the U.S. hockey team in the first ever Winter Olympics. Taffy was also was honored with carrying the flag at the opening ceremony.

