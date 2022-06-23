© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Published June 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Stateside regular Rick Pluta stopped by and discussed the United States Supreme Court decision about public funding for private schools in Maine and what that means for Michigan’s constitutional amendment banning public funding for private schools.

After that, we visited with Cyrah Dardis, a Detroit-based artist who is making art for the community she would like to see in the future.

To finish the show, we talked to the nephew of Taffy Abel, the Sault Ste. Marie native of Chippewa descent who kept his heritage a secret while he competed for the U.S. hockey team in the first ever Winter Olympics. Taffy was also was honored with carrying the flag at the opening ceremony.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Cyrah Dardis, Detroit-based artist
  • George Jones, nephew of hockey great Taffy Abel, the Native American athlete who carried the U.S. flag at the first ever Winter Olympics 

Tags

Stateside public schoolprivate schoolsAbortion Rights in MichiganDetroit artistsolympicshockeyNative Americannative americansOjibweSault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content