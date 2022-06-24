© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, June 24, 2022

Published June 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

In light of the United States Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Organization which overturns the right to an abortion as established by the Roe v Wade decision, we talked to Dr. Lisa Harris of the University of Michigan, who is a medical abortion provider. We also discussed the decision with Planned Parenthood President Paula Thorton Greear as well as with Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon.

We also dived into a discussion about breakfast and bean muffins with the recent high school graduate and chef Zoe Fauble about her ban from serving the muffins in her school cafeteria.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Lisa Harris, professor at University of Michigan and gynecologist 
  • Zoe Fauble, Whitehall High School graduate and bean muffin chef
  • Elissa Penczar, instructor at Muskegon Area Career Tech Center
  • Paula Thornton Greear, president of Planned Parenthood of Michigan
  • Genievive Marnon, legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan

Tags

Stateside Abortion Rights in Michiganpublic schoolhealth careMichigan Right to LifePlanned Parenthood of Michiganhealthy schoolsnutrition
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content