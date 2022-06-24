Stateside: Friday, June 24, 2022

In light of the United States Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Organization which overturns the right to an abortion as established by the Roe v Wade decision, we talked to Dr. Lisa Harris of the University of Michigan, who is a medical abortion provider. We also discussed the decision with Planned Parenthood President Paula Thorton Greear as well as with Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon.

We also dived into a discussion about breakfast and bean muffins with the recent high school graduate and chef Zoe Fauble about her ban from serving the muffins in her school cafeteria.

