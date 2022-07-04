© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, July 4, 2022

Published July 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we spoke with a reporter about Detroit’s Riverwalkers, a group that aims to teach anglers fishing in the Detroit River how to safely prepare their catch despite pollutants. Then, a paleontologist from the University of Michigan discussed an ongoing restoration project that will help study the lives of mastodons. Plus, we revisited two conversations about some of Michigan’s most beloved birds: the loon and the piping plover.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Zaire Daniels, educator and freelance photojournalist 
  • Dan Fisher, paleontologist and study co-leader, University of Michigan
  • Lester Graham, reporter, The Environment Report
  • Sheri McWhirter, reporter, MLive

Stateside detroit riverfishingMastodonloonspiping ploverswater pollutionpollutionmercury pollution
