Stateside: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, we spoke with two reporters that cover state politics about Michigan's jaw-dropping 75 billion dollar budget.

Next, Zingerman's celebrated its 40th anniversary today, so we took another listen to our interview with author Michelene Maynard. Her book explores the deli's history and success.

Then, we explored the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy's efforts to preserve undeveloped land in Michigan's Grand Traverse County.

Finally, we heard a WKAR story about the Mikey 23 Foundation, which is teaching Lansing youth skilled trades in order to support the community.

