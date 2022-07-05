© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Published July 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
On this episode of Stateside, we spoke with two reporters that cover state politics about Michigan's jaw-dropping 75 billion dollar budget.

Next, Zingerman's celebrated its 40th anniversary today, so we took another listen to our interview with author Michelene Maynard. Her book explores the deli's history and success.

Then, we explored the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy's efforts to preserve undeveloped land in Michigan's Grand Traverse County.

Finally, we heard a WKAR story about the Mikey 23 Foundation, which is teaching Lansing youth skilled trades in order to support the community.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Emily Lawler, politics editor, Detroit Free Press
  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter, Detroit News
  • Micheline Maynard, author, Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built a Corner Deli into a Global Food Community
  • Kelly House, environment reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Megan Schellong, producer, WKAR

Stateside state budgetfundingZingerman'sconservationgrand traverse countynatureskilled tradescommunityyouth
