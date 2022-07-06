Stateside: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Today on Stateside, data journalist Mike Wilkinson of Bridge Michigan joined to discuss recent census data showing a decline in Michigan’s population. Then, a segment from Stateside producer Mike Blank explored the unique ways that the Michigan History Center can help families preserve their history. As camping season presses on, Michigan-based food writer Alex Beggs introduced some easy and delicious summertime recipes that are perfect to enjoy in the great outdoors.

After that, Department of Natural Resources forester Cheryl Nelson gave the inside scoop on spongy moth season and why some Michiganders seem to be spotting the insects in larger numbers this year. To wrap up, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan field director Jessica Ayoub explained the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative and what the it might mean for abortion rights in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW