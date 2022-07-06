© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Published July 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, data journalist Mike Wilkinson of Bridge Michigan joined to discuss recent census data showing a decline in Michigan’s population. Then, a segment from Stateside producer Mike Blank explored the unique ways that the Michigan History Center can help families preserve their history. As camping season presses on, Michigan-based food writer Alex Beggs introduced some easy and delicious summertime recipes that are perfect to enjoy in the great outdoors.

After that, Department of Natural Resources forester Cheryl Nelson gave the inside scoop on spongy moth season and why some Michiganders seem to be spotting the insects in larger numbers this year. To wrap up, American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan field director Jessica Ayoub explained the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot initiative and what the it might mean for abortion rights in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Mike Wilkinson, data journalist, Bridge Michigan
  • Mike Blank, producer, Stateside
  • Mark Harvey, state archivist
  • Mary Tober, retired educator
  • Alex Beggs, Michigan-based food writer
  • Cheryl Nelson, forest health forester, Michigan DNR
  • Jessica Ayoub, field director, ACLU of Michigan

Tags

Stateside 2020 censusMichigan populationU.S. CensusMichigan historycampingrecipesDNRACLU of MichiganACLUreproductive rightsabortionAbortion Rights in Michiganpetition
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content