Stateside: Thursday, June 7, 2022

Published July 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, two reporters joined to discuss their interview with Renee Chelian, the founder of Detroit-area Northland Family Planning Centers, and what the clinics’ fate might look like following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Then, hosts of the PBS documentary “The Great Muslim-American Road Trip,” Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins talked all about their heritage and what went into creating the new PBS documentary. To wrap up, two environmental law experts explained the recent Supreme Court ruling on West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency and what this decision could mean for environmental policy in Michigan and for the Great Lakes.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Nancy Kaffer, editorial columnist, The Detroit Free Press
  • Sarah Cwiek, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Mona Haydar, rapper and co-host of “The Great Muslim-American Road Trip”
  • Sebastian Robins, former educator and co-host of “The Great Muslim-American Road Trip”
  • Nick Schroeck, associate dean and environmental law expert, University of Detroit Mercy Law School
  • Nick Leonard, executive director, Great Lakes Environmental Law Center

Stateside Abortion Rights in MichiganMichigan MuslimsFamily planningEPAGreat LakesEnvironmentPBS
