Stateside: Friday, July 8, 2022

Koby Levin of Chalkbeat Detroit joined Stateside to help make sense of the new state education budget and the big investment it makes towards Michigan schools. After that, historian Howard Markel stopped by to discuss his book that chronicles the two Kellogg brothers- their infighting and their creation of a cereal empire in Battle Creek.

After that, we end the week on a lighter note and spoke with someone who dedicates a lot of time ensuring Michigan’s shorelines keep their historic lighthouses. Then, Michigan Radio’s own John Bacon talked through the expansion of the Big Ten Conference to include USC and UCLA.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: