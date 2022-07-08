© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, July 8, 2022

Published July 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
stateside-full-show.png

Koby Levin of Chalkbeat Detroit joined Stateside to help make sense of the new state education budget and the big investment it makes towards Michigan schools. After that, historian Howard Markel stopped by to discuss his book that chronicles the two Kellogg brothers- their infighting and their creation of a cereal empire in Battle Creek.

After that, we end the week on a lighter note and spoke with someone who dedicates a lot of time ensuring Michigan’s shorelines keep their historic lighthouses. Then, Michigan Radio’s own John Bacon talked through the expansion of the Big Ten Conference to include USC and UCLA.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Koby Levin, Reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Howard Markel, medical historian and author of The Kellogg’s: The Battling Brothers of Battle Creek
  • Jim Tamlyn, Operations manager for the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association
  • John Bacon, Michigan Radio Sports Commentator

Stateside Great Lakes education Battle Creek kellogg Big Ten lighthouses
Stateside Staff
