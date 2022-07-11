Stateside: Monday, July 11, 2022

On today’s show, Michigan Radio reporter Jamie Simmons talked about her recent article that highlights a community land trust designed to help Detroit residents secure affordable housing. Then, Flint musician Tunde Olaniran dished on a new exhibition at Cranbrook Art Museum that features their debut film, Made a Universe. To wrap up, two guests joined to discuss a petition that has submitted more than 750 thousand signatures to add an amendment to the Michigan state constitution enshrining abortion rights in our state.

