Stateside: Monday, July 11, 2022

Published July 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
On today’s show, Michigan Radio reporter Jamie Simmons talked about her recent article that highlights a community land trust designed to help Detroit residents secure affordable housing. Then, Flint musician Tunde Olaniran dished on a new exhibition at Cranbrook Art Museum that features their debut film, Made a Universe. To wrap up, two guests joined to discuss a petition that has submitted more than 750 thousand signatures to add an amendment to the Michigan state constitution enshrining abortion rights in our state.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Jamie Simmons, community engagement reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Tunde Olaniran, musician and filmmaker
  • Loren Khogali, executive director, ACLU of Michigan
  • Clara Hendrickson, Report for America Corps Member, The Detroit Free Press

Stateside Abortion Rights in Michiganaffordable housingDetroit housingreproductive rightsFlintmusiciansCranbrook Art Museum
