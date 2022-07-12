© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Published July 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we heard about fertility fraud in Michigan and the state legislature's attempts to make it illegal.

Next, a re-airing of our conversation with Tim Alberta, a political journalist and son of a Michigan pastor. He talked about the increasing division within Michigan's evangelical church, as some congregants embrace increasingly radical ideas.

Then, we revisited our discussion with the Kresge Eminent Artist for 2022, Olayami Dabls.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jordyn Hermani, politics reporter, MLive
  • Olayami Dabls, Kresge Eminent Artist for 2022, MBAD African Bead Museum founder
  • Tim Alberta, staff writer, The Atlantic

Stateside Michigan Legislaturein-vitro fertilizationkresge foundationartsEvangelical Christianitychristian extremists
