Stateside: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard about fertility fraud in Michigan and the state legislature's attempts to make it illegal.

Next, a re-airing of our conversation with Tim Alberta, a political journalist and son of a Michigan pastor. He talked about the increasing division within Michigan's evangelical church, as some congregants embrace increasingly radical ideas.

Then, we revisited our discussion with the Kresge Eminent Artist for 2022, Olayami Dabls.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

