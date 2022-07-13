Stateside: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

On today’s show, education reporter David Jesse of The Detroit Free Press joined to talk all about the newly announced President of the University of Michigan, Santa Ono. Then, author Leigh N. Gallagher dished on her debut novel Who You Might Be. Plus, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive discussed a new omicron variant of COVID-19 that is currently spreading throughout Michigan and how Michiganders can continue to protect themselves.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW