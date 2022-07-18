Stateside: Monday, July 18, 2022

Today on Stateside, former United States Attorney Barbara McQuade analyzed a new executive order signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer that aims to block the extradition of Michigan doctors who perform abortions on patients traveling from out of state. Then, one tribal judge and one law professor joined to discuss the recent Supreme Court decision on Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta and how the ruling might affect federal and state jurisdiction on Native American lands and reservations. Plus, MLive reporter Simon Schuster gave an update on campaign finance activity among Michigan’s congressional candidates going into the August primary. To wrap up, we heard the recent conversation between Michigan Radio’s Doug Tribou and GOP gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW