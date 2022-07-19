© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Published July 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
On this episode of Stateside, we heard from a journalist about the increase of out-of-state patients coming to Michigan for reproductive health care in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v Wade decision. Then, we heard how Muskegon Lake has been transforming from industrial dumping spot into a community resource with prized lake front property.

After that, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio introduced us to some four-legged landscapers. A data reporter shared some interesting findings on the correlation between the high number of petition signatures collected on a statewide ballot measure and voter approval. To wrap up, we heard Michigan Radio’s Doug Tribou conversation with DeVos family endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Karen Bouffard, investigative health care reporter for The Detroit News
  • Lynn Moore, lead reporter for MLive in Muskegon covering local government.
  • Patrick Shea, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Taylor DesOrmeau, data reporter for MLive
  • Doug Tribou, host and anchor for Michigan Radio's Morning Edition
  • Tudor Dixon, Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan

Tags

Stateside Abortion Rights in MichiganabortionMedical clinicsMuskegon Lakemuskegonmuskegon countygoatsgoatscapingballot initiativeballot proposalsElection 2022petitionpetition drivespetition signaturesballot question petitionsstatewide petition drivegubernatorial electionMichigan GOPrepublican governor raceMichigan Republican Party
