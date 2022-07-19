Tuesday, July 19, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, we heard from a journalist about the increase of out-of-state patients coming to Michigan for reproductive health care in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v Wade decision. Then, we heard how Muskegon Lake has been transforming from industrial dumping spot into a community resource with prized lake front property.

After that, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio introduced us to some four-legged landscapers. A data reporter shared some interesting findings on the correlation between the high number of petition signatures collected on a statewide ballot measure and voter approval. To wrap up, we heard Michigan Radio’s Doug Tribou conversation with DeVos family endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: