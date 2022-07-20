© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Published July 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
This time on Stateside, a Michigan Court of Claims judge has ruled that the legislature has to implement the original version of a 2018 ballot initiative raising minimum wage and paid sick leave. We looked at the ruling's potential impacts on small businesses.

Next, the Plowshares Theatre in Detroit has a new musical Hastings Street and is bringing back its New Griots Initiative. We discussed how it showcases the works of emerging and established African-American playwrights.

Then, we spoke with the author and the illustrator of a new children’s book that explores the life of Earl Young, the architect behind the famous mushroom houses in Charlevoix.

Finally, we aired Michigan Radio's Doug Tribou's conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano on his plans for the state if elected governor.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News
  • Gary Anderson, Producing Artistic Director for Plowshares Theatre
  • Alice McGinty, author of Mushroom House Man: The Story of Earl A. Young and His Cottages of Stone
  • Sharon Smithem, illustrator of Mushroom House Man
  • Doug Tribou, host and anchor for Michigan Radio's Morning Edition
  • Garrett Soldano, Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan

Tags

Stateside minimum wagetheatrebookgubernatorial election
