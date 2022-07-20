Stateside: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

This time on Stateside, a Michigan Court of Claims judge has ruled that the legislature has to implement the original version of a 2018 ballot initiative raising minimum wage and paid sick leave. We looked at the ruling's potential impacts on small businesses.

Next, the Plowshares Theatre in Detroit has a new musical Hastings Street and is bringing back its New Griots Initiative. We discussed how it showcases the works of emerging and established African-American playwrights.

Then, we spoke with the author and the illustrator of a new children’s book that explores the life of Earl Young, the architect behind the famous mushroom houses in Charlevoix.

Finally, we aired Michigan Radio's Doug Tribou's conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano on his plans for the state if elected governor.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

