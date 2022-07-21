© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Published July 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, an organizer from the non-profit Mothering Justice, a group that collected signatures for raising the state's minimum wage and paid sick leave, joined to discuss the group’s recent Michigan Court of Claims victory, in the Mothering Justice v. Dana Nessel case. Then, Detroit artist Diana Nucera - also known as Mother Cyborg - dished on her display at the University of Michigan Penny Stamps Gallery which explores the relationship between autonomy and the digital landscape. Plus, two sailors talked all about their recent sailing race from Port Huron to Mackinac Island, as well as an upcoming race from Chicago to Mackinac Island. To wrap up, we heard Morning Edition host Doug Tribou’s recent interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelly as this week’s GOP gubernatorial candidate interview series continues.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Aisha Wells, National Care Organizer, Mothering Justice
  • Diana Nucera (Mother Cyborg), artist
  • Sandi Svoboda, sailor, program director, Great Lakes Now
  • Ward Detwiler, sailor, host, Great Lakes Now
  • Doug Tribou, host, Morning Edition
  • Ryan D. Kelly, Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan

Stateside Ryan Kelleymothering justiceminimum wagepaid sick leavesailingmackinac islandMichigan artistsPenny Stamps
