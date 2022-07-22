Friday, July 22, 2022

Emily Martin, an epidemiologist from the University of Michigan, joined the show to talk COVID cases and what to know about the recent surges. Then, we talked with a mother who was caught in a Lake Michigan riptide with her children, how she got back to shore and how that experience changed her interactions with the potentially dangerous Great Lakes.

Then, we changed the scenery a little bit and started talking Renaissance festivals; specifically the upcoming “Pride is in the Faire” event taking place in Mid-Michigan this weekend.

Afterward, we revisited diseases and discussed monkeypox with the medical director of the Detroit Public Health STD Clinic, Dr. Shira Heisler. She informed us how STD/STI clinics are discovering many of the cases. To be clear, monkeypox is not an STD or STI, but can manifest near genitals, so clinics have been receiving calls about it.

After that, we wrapped up the week and listened in on a conversation with GOP candidate for governor Ryan Kelley

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: