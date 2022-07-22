© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Friday, July 22, 2022

Published July 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Emily Martin, an epidemiologist from the University of Michigan, joined the show to talk COVID cases and what to know about the recent surges. Then, we talked with a mother who was caught in a Lake Michigan riptide with her children, how she got back to shore and how that experience changed her interactions with the potentially dangerous Great Lakes.

Then, we changed the scenery a little bit and started talking Renaissance festivals; specifically the upcoming “Pride is in the Faire” event taking place in Mid-Michigan this weekend.

Afterward, we revisited diseases and discussed monkeypox with the medical director of the Detroit Public Health STD Clinic, Dr. Shira Heisler. She informed us how STD/STI clinics are discovering many of the cases. To be clear, monkeypox is not an STD or STI, but can manifest near genitals, so clinics have been receiving calls about it.

After that, we wrapped up the week and listened in on a conversation with GOP candidate for governor Ryan Kelley

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Emily Martin, Professor at University of Michigan’s School of Public Health and epidemiologist 
  • Jess Mapes, riptide survivor
  • Timothy Potter, Pride is in the Faire organizer
  • Daniel Howe, Pride is in the Faire organizer
  • Shira Heisler, medical director at Detroit Public Health STD Clinic
  • Doug Tribou, host, Morning Edition
  • Ryan Kelley, GOP candidate for governor

