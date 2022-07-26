Stateside: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Today on Stateside, with the Michigan primary one week away, we summarized all there is to know about the five GOP gubernatorial candidates.
Then, a gallery in downtown Ann Arbor is hosting an installation that remembers the children lost to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Two of the participating artists joined us to discuss the project.
Also, episode two of IPR's miniseries, "Crude Oil Catastrophes" considers the alternatives of transporting oil long distances.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Zoe Clark, director of content, Michigan Radio
- Jonathan Oosting, political reporter, Bridge Michigan
- Irina Bondarenko, Ukrainian-American ceramics artist
- E. Ingrid Tietz, Ann Arbor-based ceramics artist
- Morgan Springer, host, Points North on Interlochen Public Radio
- Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio