Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Published July 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
This time on Stateside, a report submitted by a member of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission outlines flaws in the new districts for Black representation on state legislative and congressional races.

Then, Plowshares Theatre producing artistic director spoke about the future of live theatre in Michigan post-pandemic and their musical, Hastings Street, which runs through July 31st.

Also, we heard how a stun gun was partially responsible for the shutdown of Abbott's baby formula plant in Sturgis Michigan, which led to the continuing nationwide shortage.

Finally, how two conflicting U.S. treaties could lead to drastically different outcomes for the controversial Line 5 petroleum pipeline.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Beth LeBlanc, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Gary Anderson, producing artistic director, Plowshares Theatre
  • Kayla Ruble, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Morgan Springer, host, Points North on Interlochen Public Radio
  • Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio

