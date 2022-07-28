Stateside: Thursday, July 28, 2022

To start the show, Ben Orner of MLive stopped by to fill us in on the Michigan Third Congressional District GOP primary, which is seen as a bellwether race because incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted for Donald Trump’s impeachment, is facing off against Trump-endorsed John Gibbs.

Then, a Charlevoix restaurant manager joined to talk about her decision to shut down the restaurant kitchen because of how her customers were treating her wait-staff. Then, we learned about recent studies show pulse oximeters, which read blood oxygen levels, show skewed readings for Black patients and others with dark skin.

To end the show, we discussed how the recent Dobbs ruling affects medical training for OB/GYNs with Dr. Rebecca Jameson.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: