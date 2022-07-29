© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, July 29, 2022

Published July 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, a lawyer from ACLU of Michigan explained yesterday's decision from the Michigan Supreme Court that extends civil rights protections to LGBTQ people. Then, a conversation about how the state has made it considerably harder for foster youth to earn their high school diplomas. We took a trip to a Pride celebration at a renaissance festival. And finally, the couple behind the popular horror movie podcast and Youtube channel Dead Meat joined us to talk Michigan's special place in the horror genre.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jay Kaplan, ACLU Michigan staff attorney
  • Erin Einhorn, NBC News national reporter based in Detroit
  • Kayla Goshay, foster youth advocate
  • Anna Spidel, Stateside production assistant
  • Chelsea Rebbeca co-host of Dead Meat, a podcast and YouTube channel
  • James A. Janisse, co-host of Dead Meat, a podcast and YouTube channel

