Stateside: Friday, July 29, 2022
Today on Stateside, a lawyer from ACLU of Michigan explained yesterday's decision from the Michigan Supreme Court that extends civil rights protections to LGBTQ people. Then, a conversation about how the state has made it considerably harder for foster youth to earn their high school diplomas. We took a trip to a Pride celebration at a renaissance festival. And finally, the couple behind the popular horror movie podcast and Youtube channel Dead Meat joined us to talk Michigan's special place in the horror genre.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jay Kaplan, ACLU Michigan staff attorney
- Erin Einhorn, NBC News national reporter based in Detroit
- Kayla Goshay, foster youth advocate
- Anna Spidel, Stateside production assistant
- Chelsea Rebbeca co-host of Dead Meat, a podcast and YouTube channel
- James A. Janisse, co-host of Dead Meat, a podcast and YouTube channel