© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, August 1, 2022

Published August 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporters Rick Pluta and Kate Wells discuss a recent ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals that would allow Michigan County Prosecutors to enforce a dormant 1931 law that bans almost all abortions in Michigan. Then, an attorney for Planned Parenthood of Michigan explains the potential ramifications for abortion providers in the wake of the Court of Appeals ruling.

Additionally, a discussion around a new fuel source for the last coal-fired passenger steamship in the United States, the S.S. Badger, the ship that sails regularly between Wisconsin and Michigan.

And, with the state primary elections right around the corner, Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark discusses the Republican primary for governor, and what voters should expect and look out for on election day.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Kate Wells, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Shelby Soberalski, director of marketing and sales, S.S. Badger
  • Deborah LaBelle, lawyer representing Planned Parenthood of Michigan
  • Zoe Clark, director of content, Michigan Radio

Tags

Stateside Abortion Rights in MichiganabortionCourt of Appealsmichigan court of appealsprosecutorsMichigan Republican Partyprimary electionS.S. Badgercoal
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content