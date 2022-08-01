Stateside: Monday, August 1, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporters Rick Pluta and Kate Wells discuss a recent ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals that would allow Michigan County Prosecutors to enforce a dormant 1931 law that bans almost all abortions in Michigan. Then, an attorney for Planned Parenthood of Michigan explains the potential ramifications for abortion providers in the wake of the Court of Appeals ruling.

Additionally, a discussion around a new fuel source for the last coal-fired passenger steamship in the United States, the S.S. Badger, the ship that sails regularly between Wisconsin and Michigan.

And, with the state primary elections right around the corner, Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark discusses the Republican primary for governor, and what voters should expect and look out for on election day.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

