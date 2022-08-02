Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

Today on Stateside, we got an update on the dramatic series of court decisions over the past couple of days that created confusion over enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban.

Then, 826michigan is an organization that teaches students writing skills in seminars. We heard from their program manager and a long-time participant about the return to in-person instruction this summer.

Also, it's primary election day in Michigan. We talked to two county clerks about how voting is going across the state.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

