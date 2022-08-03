Stateside: Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio’s Rick Pluta discussed Tudor Dixon’s victory over a jam-packed Republican field in the Michigan gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. Then, survey researcher Richard Czuba of the Glengariff Group gave an analysis of poll data in the upcoming race for governor of Michigan between Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Plus, Michigan Radio reporter Dustin Dwyer broke down the primary election results for Michigan’s third congressional district, and reporter Sarah Rahal of The Detroit News recapped the results for Michigan’s 13th congressional district. To wrap up, Representative Rashida Tlaib discussed her victory in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 12th congressional district, and Representative Haley Stevens talked through her win over the Democratic field in Michigan’s new 11th congressional district.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: