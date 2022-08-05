Stateside: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

This week was filled with political news for Michigan. From John Gibbs defeating incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in a primary on the west side of the state to Rep. Haley Stevens notching a victory over Rep. Andy Levin in a gloves-off Democratic primary on the east side of the state.

On top of that, Tudor Dixon beat out four opponents in the race for the governor nomination from Republicans, further cementing the power former president Donald Trump wields.

In a panel discussion, we are joined by Emily Lawler of the Detroit Free Press, John Truscott of the public relations firm Truscott Rossman, and Greg Bowens of consulting firm Bowens and Co.

