Stateside: Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, the Republican nominee for state attorney general is under investigation for possible conspiracy to tamper with voting machines. Reporter Craig Mauger of The Detroit News explained why the current AG is asking for a special prosecutor to look into the matter. Then, one Michigan State University professor joined to discuss new CDC guidelines regarding exposure to PFAS contaminants. Also, we heard about the world of professional canoe racing.

Plus, Rachel Clark of the Michigan History Center on Henry Ford’s first push to create the electric vehicle more than one century ago. To wrap up, Michigan Radio’s Dustin Dwyer gave an update on the ongoing trial in the case against two of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

