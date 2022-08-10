Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022
Today, a federal ruling on unreasonable searches, not for contraband or guns, but for parking tickets. Also, mallard duck populations in the Great Lakes appear to be drastically dropping. Plus, a Mexican theater tradition gets rebooted by young artists in Detroit. And the Lions take center stage on HBO’s Hard Knocks.
GUESTS ON THE SHOW TODAY:
- Rick Pluta, capital bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network
- Lester Graham, reporter, Environment Report
- Karilú Alarcón Forshee, experimental artist, La Carpa
- Gabriel Rodriguez, actor, La Carpa
- John U. Bacon, author and sports commentator, Michigan Radio
- John Niyo, sports columnist, Detroit Lions