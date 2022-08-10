© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Published August 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Today, a federal ruling on unreasonable searches, not for contraband or guns, but for parking tickets. Also, mallard duck populations in the Great Lakes appear to be drastically dropping. Plus, a Mexican theater tradition gets rebooted by young artists in Detroit. And the Lions take center stage on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON THE SHOW TODAY:

  • Rick Pluta, capital bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Lester Graham, reporter, Environment Report
  • Karilú Alarcón Forshee, experimental artist, La Carpa
  • Gabriel Rodriguez, actor, La Carpa
  • John U. Bacon, author and sports commentator, Michigan Radio
  • John Niyo, sports columnist, Detroit Lions

