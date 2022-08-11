© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Published August 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Kate Wells shares her reporting on allegations of sexual harassment against a Genesee County circuit court judge; he recently announced his retirement before the allegations became public.

Plus, a professor of sociology from the University of Michigan talks about following something you care about in your career. As you'll hear, passion is a double-edged sword.

Finally, owners of two separate canoe liveries on the Huron River discuss the recent spill of hexavalent chromium in their area and how it's affecting their businesses in a critically-important summer season.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Kate Wells, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Erin Cech, associate professor of sociology and mechanical engineering, University of Michigan
  • Bruce Heavner, owner, Heavner Canoe and Kayak Rental
  • Heather Armstrong, owner, Village Canoe
  • Scott Armstrong, owner, Village Canoe

Tags

Stateside Tribar ManufacturingcanoeMilfordGenesee Countygenesee circuit courtmagic
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content