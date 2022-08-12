© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, a special political news round up with Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark.

We had a lot of ground to cover, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's request for a special prosecutor to investigate a group of people who may have had access to voting tabulators. Named in the investigation: her presumed Republican opponent in November's election—Matt DePerno.

We also got into the dust up over a social media post from the presumed GOP nominee for Secretary of State Kristina Karamo.

Then, Let MI Kids Learn, a Betsy DeVos-backed petition campaign hoping to extend tax credits to fund private school scholarships, turned in signatures to get the issue before state lawmakers. We talked about how this campaign fits into the state's long-running battle over public money for private schools.

Helping us break down all these stories and more were three Michigan politics reporters:

  • Zach Gorchow, publisher of Gongwer News Service
  • Clara Hendrickson, Report for America member with the Detroit Free Press
  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics reporter with Bridge Michigan.

Tags

Stateside election interferenceDana Nesselmichigan politicsMatt DePernovouchersKristina Karamo
