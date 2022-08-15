Stateside: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard an update on a recent water main break in Southeast Michigan that has led to water service disruptions for more than 100,000 residents. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business joined to discuss the issues facing Michigan cannabis retailers amid an increasingly oversaturated legal cannabis market. Plus, Stateside assistant producer Asher Wertheimer presented a special postcard feature from Michigan’s Colon Magic Week. To wrap up, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton explained a new initiative aimed to bring down the cost of goods in services inside jails, such as commissary items and phone calls.

