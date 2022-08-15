© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we heard an update on a recent water main break in Southeast Michigan that has led to water service disruptions for more than 100,000 residents. Then, reporter Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business joined to discuss the issues facing Michigan cannabis retailers amid an increasingly oversaturated legal cannabis market. Plus, Stateside assistant producer Asher Wertheimer presented a special postcard feature from Michigan’s Colon Magic Week. To wrap up, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton explained a new initiative aimed to bring down the cost of goods in services inside jails, such as commissary items and phone calls.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Suzanne Coffey, CEO, Great Lakes Water Authority
  • Dustin Walsh, reporter, Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Asher Wertheimer, assistant producer, Stateside
  • Jerry Clayton, Sheriff, Washtenaw County

Tags

Stateside Water InfrastructurecannabisCannabis Industrycannabis businessColonmagicprison reformMichigan jailsjail inmatesWashtenaw County Sheriff
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content