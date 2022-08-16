Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
Today on Stateside, Dodge is retiring their Charger and Challenger models. Is this the end of the muscle car era? We posed that question to car enthusiast and journalist Sonari Glinton. Then, students and faculty at Grand Valley State University spent the summer creating an inclusive space for Indigenous students on campus. We spoke with a professor and a student working on the project. Plus, digging at a West Michigan construction site turns up something exciting: a mastodon skeleton. And, finally, an update on the water main break that’s still disrupting service for thousands of Michiganders.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Sonari Glinton, journalist and contributor to Planet Money, Slate, and other publications
- Andrea Riley Mukavetz, assistant professor in the Integrative, Religious, and Intercultural Studies Department at GVSU and an enrolled citizen of the Chippewa Thames band.
- Camren Stott, student at Grand Valley State University, chef, and enrolled member of Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians
- Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
John Cieslik, fire chief for the city of Rochester and emergency manager for the city during the GLWA water main break