© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Published August 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today, two state lawmakers, Reps. Mark Tisdel (R-Rochester Hills) and Jim Ellison (D-Royal Oak) stopped by to talk about the bill they have introduced that would create a tax incentive for securely storing guns in the home. The bill would also allow for safe storage to be used as a defense in court if the gun is used in a crime by another person.

After that, we traveled to Detroit and talked to Scott Hocking, a Detroit-based artist who is famous for his site specific sculptures, who toured us through his home-studio and some of the sites at which he has worked.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rep. Mark Tisdel, state representative for the 45th state House District
  • Rep. Jim Ellison, state representative for the 26th state House District
  • Scott Hocking, Detroit sculptor

Tags

Stateside StatesideArtDetroit artMichigan gun lawsgun safety
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content