Stateside: Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Today on Stateside, a Friday political news roundtable with Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark.

The legality of reproductive rights in Michigan continues to hang in the balance as court challenges work their way through the state judicial system. Today's roundtable discussed where things currently stand in regards to reproductive rights and what are the possible outcomes in the near future. And also how the abortion issue might play out in the November general election.

Host Zoe Clark and guests also discussed the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Michigan. Candidate Matt DePerno has come under investigation for exceeding a court order's authority and possibly taking illegal actions during his investigation into false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: