Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Today on Stateside, a jury in Grand Rapids delivered a guilty verdict for two men accused in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Reporter Dustin Dwyer told us about the charges and what comes next.

Then, Detroit voters approved a $250 million plan to deal with the city's blight. But some residents say the demolition process hasn't been transparent—or equitable. Detroiters are also raising alarms about a 8.8% rate hike on energy costs proposed by DTE.

And, finally, ever heard of the phrase "thin as a rail?" It does not, as you might think, refer to a railroad track. It's actually the name of a small bird—and scientists in Michigan are working to boost the population of this species.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

