Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Published August 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we heard more about Ford Motor Company’s newly announced decision to lay off more than 3,000 workers, which comes soon after the automaker received $100 million in economic incentive money from the state of Michigan. Plus, Michigan para-cyclist Kate Brim joined to discuss her recent wins at the para-cycling World Cup and the para-cycling World Championships in Quebec, Canada. Then, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio explored the unique practice of bison farming in Northern Michigan, and landscape designer Piet Oudolf talked about his inaugural visit to Oudolf Garden on Belle Isle.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Michelle Krebs, executive analyst, Cox Automotive
  • Beth Leblanc, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Kate Brim, paracyclist
  • Lily Guiney, intern, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Piet Oudolf, landscape designer

