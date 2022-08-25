© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Published August 25, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT
On today's episode of Stateside, we talk to a Detroit Free Press reporter about a new U.S. House committee report regarding the relationship between a Henry Ford doctor and the Trump White House in pushing for use of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID. Also, an investigative piece for The Atlantic revealed disturbing trends in family separations at the southern border, and the involvement of a social agency in Michigan. And, the couple behind Book Beat in Oak Park celebrate a milestone.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press
  • Caitlin Dickerson, The Atlantic,
  • Colleen Kammer, Book Beat
  • Cary Loren, Book Beat
Stateside
