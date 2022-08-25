Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

On today's episode of Stateside, we talk to a Detroit Free Press reporter about a new U.S. House committee report regarding the relationship between a Henry Ford doctor and the Trump White House in pushing for use of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID. Also, an investigative piece for The Atlantic revealed disturbing trends in family separations at the southern border, and the involvement of a social agency in Michigan. And, the couple behind Book Beat in Oak Park celebrate a milestone.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

