Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Published August 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
On today’s show, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton discussed a recent court ruling on Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law that might allow previous crash survivors to retain their benefits. Then, the team from Deadline Detroit joined for a roundtable discussion to analyze the latest in Michigan politics, preview this weekend's Michigan GOP convention and bring everything you need to know about this week’s happenings.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Allen Langel, founder, Deadline Detroit
  • Nancy Derringer, reporter, Deadline Detroit
  • Violet Ikonomova, reporter, Deadline Detroit

