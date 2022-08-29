© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

Published August 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, reporter Colin Jackson of the Michigan Public Radio Network ran through the happenings at the Michigan Republican Party convention in Lansing this past weekend. Then, as school starts back up around the state, Stateside education commentator Matinga Ragatz and teacher Mike Kaechele joined to discuss a book they co-wrote on problem-based learning. Interlochen Public Radio's Taylor Wizner looked into "problem" tourists. To wrap up, Michigan Radio reporter Briana Rice provided the details on another recent active shooter incident in Detroit and the police response that followed.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Matinga Ragatz, education consultant and Stateside commentator
  • Mike Kaechele, teacher and education consultant, West Michigan
  • Taylor Wizner, reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Briana Rice, Detroit reporter/producer, Michigan Radio

Tags

Stateside Michigan Republican PartyMichigan GOPmichigan politicseducationeducation reformmass shootinggun violenceDetroit Gun ViolenceDetroitactive shooterDetroit Police
