Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Published August 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
A landmark petition campaign over abortion rights in Michigan heads for approval from the Board of State Canvassers. But the ballot language is in flux for November. Also: comparing politics in Michigan and Wisconsin — another bellwether state on the edge. And we visit the motor pool for the Detroit Bus Company, on the rebound from a break-in. 

Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can support our work here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press
  • Adam Wit, clerk for Harrison Twp.
  • Andy Didorosi, Detroit Bus Company
  • Noah Ovshinsky, Wisconsin Public Radio

Stateside abortionElectionsAbortion Rights in Michiganmichigan politics
