Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

A landmark petition campaign over abortion rights in Michigan heads for approval from the Board of State Canvassers. But the ballot language is in flux for November. Also: comparing politics in Michigan and Wisconsin — another bellwether state on the edge. And we visit the motor pool for the Detroit Bus Company, on the rebound from a break-in.

Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can support our work here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

