Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022
Today on Stateside, reporter Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service gave the details on a recent meeting of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers. The board denied two proposals from appearing on the November ballot. Then, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Hamtramck, a historian joined to tell its story of waves of immigration and how it came to be a city. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio explored the growing industry of forest carbon markets, and how the State of Michigan is using its first carbon credits. To wrap up, a retired Michigan pediatrician told her story about a time when she had to leave the state to seek a late-term abortion.
Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can support our work here.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Zach Gorchow, reporter, Gongwer News Service
- Mickey Lyons, author and historian
- Patrick Shea, environmental reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
- Elaine Pomeranz M.D., associate professor emeritus, University of Michigan Department of Emergency Medicine