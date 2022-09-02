© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Published September 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with political journalists. They discuss the Board of State Canvassers meeting that resulted in two ballot proposals being held from the November ballot and heading to the Supreme Court. Also a review of the state GOP convention in Lansing. And a reflection on President Biden's speech about right-wing extremism.

Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can support our work here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Colin Jackson, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Lauren Gibbons, Bridge Michigan

Stateside political campaignElectionsAbortion Rights in Michiganjoe bidenBoard of State Canvassers
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
