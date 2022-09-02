Stateside: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with political journalists. They discuss the Board of State Canvassers meeting that resulted in two ballot proposals being held from the November ballot and heading to the Supreme Court. Also a review of the state GOP convention in Lansing. And a reflection on President Biden's speech about right-wing extremism.

Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can support our work here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: