Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

On today's Stateside, as a new COVID booster is approved for this autumn, we discussed the current number of infections and vaccination rates. Then, we heard about how the Patmos Library responded after locals voted for defunding because of the availability LGTBQ-centered materials. And we ended the show discussing the 2022 Detroit Month of Design and heard from a featured designer who works in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

