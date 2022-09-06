© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Published September 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
On today's Stateside, as a new COVID booster is approved for this autumn, we discussed the current number of infections and vaccination rates. Then, we heard about how the Patmos Library responded after locals voted for defunding because of the availability LGTBQ-centered materials. And we ended the show discussing the 2022 Detroit Month of Design and heard from a featured designer who works in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Abram Wagner, research assistant professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
  • Larry Walton, president, Board of Trustees for Patmos Library
  • John Chrastka, founder, executive director of EveryLibrary Institute
  • Kiana Wenzell, co-executive director of Design Core
  • Chris Casteel, co-owner and manager of Anew Life Prosthetics and Orthotics

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
