Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard from faculty at Eastern Michigan University who are currently on strike over pay, health care costs, and various other issues. Then, Stateside producer Ronia Cabansag visited the annual “Ring a Bell for Rosie” gathering at Willow Run airport to learn more about the World War 2 era workers and their stories.

A special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North explored the issues and implications behind rising cases of Lyme disease in Michigan due to the spread of ticks in the Upper Great Lakes region. Plus, a group of renters from Detroit joined to discuss their role in forming the Detroit Tenants Association, which aims to help tenants in a city with declining homeownership rates.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: