Michigan politics explained every Friday on Stateside

It might be hard to believe but we are now just 60 days from the November election.

This year in Michigan there’s the race for Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. There are 13 races for Congress — and the entire state House and Senate are up for election.

Plus, the future of abortion rights. Election denialism. A weakened economy and heightened inflation.

As we head into this historic election, Michigan Radio Political Director Zoe Clark will be hosting a special hour of Stateside every Friday from now until the November election to dig into the week’s political news in Michigan.

Each week she’ll be joined by some of the smartest minds in Michigan, digging into the political stories that matter to you.

“Every election year it feels like people say ‘this is the most important election of our lifetime’ ... but so many important issues — abortion rights and voting rights, for example — will likely be on the ballot this year. You don’t have to think it’s ‘the most important election of our lifetime’ to know that the results in November will absolutely have everlasting impacts on our daily lives,” Clark said.