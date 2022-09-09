© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

It’s Just Politics on Stateside: Michigan voters to decide abortion rights

Published September 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with analysts and reporters. They discuss the many races coming up in November. In Michigan, there’s the race for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. There are 13 races for Congress — and the entire state House and Senate are up for election. Plus, the future of abortion rights. Election denialism. A weakened economy and heightened inflation.

Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Emily Lawler, Politics Editor at the Detroit Free Press
  • John Sellek, CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs
  • Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest
  • Simon Schuster, Politics reporter at M-Live

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s first Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content
    Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
    Zoe Clark
    The week in political news, including Board of State Canvassers holding two petition drives off the ballot, and a recap of the state GOP convention.
    Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    Today on Stateside, reporter Tracy Samilton joined to discuss new developments in Michigan's no-fault auto law. Then, we broke down this week in Michigan politics with the team from Deadline Detroit.
    Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
    On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark hosts a trio of journalists who've been following the 2022 election. The roundtable discusses the political implications of reproductive rights most likely being on the ballot. They also dig into the Michigan's GOP lackluster fundraising and how Attorney General candidate Matt Paterno is now under investigation for exceeding the authority of a court order.
    Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
    Stateside Staff
    From school vouchers to election tampering to Twitter scandal, we broke down the week's biggest political news with three reporters.