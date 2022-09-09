It’s Just Politics on Stateside: Michigan voters to decide abortion rights

Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with analysts and reporters. They discuss the many races coming up in November. In Michigan, there’s the race for Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. There are 13 races for Congress — and the entire state House and Senate are up for election. Plus, the future of abortion rights. Election denialism. A weakened economy and heightened inflation.

