Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard more about a recent ruling from the Michigan Court of Claims that declared Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban to be unconstitutional. Then, Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark joined to talk about the return of It’s Just Politics on Michigan Radio, a weekly program that rounds up everything that’s happening in Michigan politics.

We revisited Stateside’s conversation with former University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, where she dished on her coaching style and legendary career at U of M. Plus, two media professionals discussed the upcoming AMP Seeds Series from Allied Media Projects, which brings together artists and performers to discuss Black internet culture, music, and justice in Detroit.

