Stateside: Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Published September 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, reporter Garrett Ellison talked about the investigation into a man-made diversion of the Platte River—and the tension its stirred up. Then, Sherri McWhirter of MLive joined us to discuss the recent implications of increased tourism at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Plus, reporter Sierra Clark spoke about the history of the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School—and her personal connection to it.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Garrett Ellison, environment reporter, MLive
  • Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter, MLive
  • Sierra Clark, reporter, Traverse City Record Eagle

