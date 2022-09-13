Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Today on Stateside, we heard more about Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack's decision to step down before the end of her term. We also met photojournalist Steve Jessmore, who won Audubon’s top bird photography honors two years in a row. Plus, author Paula Yoo discussed her new book for young adults, and why all young people should know the story of Vincent Chin.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

