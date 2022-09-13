© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Published September 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we heard more about Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack's decision to step down before the end of her term. We also met photojournalist Steve Jessmore, who won Audubon’s top bird photography honors two years in a row. Plus, author Paula Yoo discussed her new book for young adults, and why all young people should know the story of Vincent Chin.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Steve Jessmore, award-winning, Grand Rapids-based photojournalist
  • Paula Yoo, author of From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement

