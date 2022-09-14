© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2022

Published September 14, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, two reporters from The Detroit News talked about their big investigative piece looking at questionable legislative spending. Then, how the Kellogg brothers' multi-billion dollar cereal venture changed the city of Battle Creek. Plus, street artist David Zinn discussed his unique style of chalk drawing, as well as his newest book, Chance Encounters - Temporary Street Art by David Zinn.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter, The Detroit News 
  • Beth LeBlanc, reporter, The Detroit News
  • Dr Howard Markel, medical historian and author
  • David Zinn, artist

Stateside budgetmichigan budgetMichigan Legislaturestate legislatureMichigan historykelloggBattle Creekstreet artMichigan artists
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
