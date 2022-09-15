Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Today on Stateside, we talked to American journalist Danny Fenster, a native of Michigan, who spent 176 days in prison in Myanmar as a political prisoner. Then, the owners of Wasem Fruit Farm joined to discuss their decades in the apple business and the plan to pass on their legacy to a new family. Plus, a paleontologist from the University of Michigan talked about how he's still learning new things from the university's collection of mastodon bones—decades after helping to uncover them.

