Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Published September 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we talked to American journalist Danny Fenster, a native of Michigan, who spent 176 days in prison in Myanmar as a political prisoner. Then, the owners of Wasem Fruit Farm joined to discuss their decades in the apple business and the plan to pass on their legacy to a new family. Plus, a paleontologist from the University of Michigan talked about how he's still learning new things from the university's collection of mastodon bones—decades after helping to uncover them.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW

  • Danny Fenster, journalist and Nieman Fellow at Harvard University
  • Jan Upston, owner of Wasem Fruit Farm
  • Bruce Upston, owner of Wasem Fruit Farm
  • Karl Thuemmel, future owner of Wasem Fruit Farm
  • Daniel Fisher, professor of paleontology at the University of Michigan and curator of the U of M Paleontology Museum
