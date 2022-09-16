Stateside: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Today on Stateside, Zoe Clark recapped the big political news of the week — from a change at the state Supreme Court, to the latest on Tudor Dixon’s campaign for governor. Then, legendary Detroit DJ Carl Craig talked about his decades spent recording and producing electronic music. Plus, Flint native Tunde Olaniran talked about marrying art and film in a work that ranges from elation and joy to abject horror. Their film, Made a Universe, and an accompanying art installation is on view now at the Cranbrook Art Museum.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Zoe Clark, host of It's Just Politics on Michigan Radio
- Chad Livengood, politics editor at the Detroit News
- Stella Yu, politics reporter from Bridge Michigan
- Carl Craig, music producer and DJ based in Detroit
- Tunde Olaniran, singer-songwriter and multimedia artist behind the film Made A Universe