Stateside: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Today on Stateside, Zoe Clark recapped the big political news of the week — from a change at the state Supreme Court, to the latest on Tudor Dixon’s campaign for governor. Then, legendary Detroit DJ Carl Craig talked about his decades spent recording and producing electronic music. Plus, Flint native Tunde Olaniran talked about marrying art and film in a work that ranges from elation and joy to abject horror. Their film, Made a Universe, and an accompanying art installation is on view now at the Cranbrook Art Museum.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

